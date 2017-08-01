 »   »   » Pulimurugan 3D Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Pulimurugan, the film, which scripted a history at the Kerala box office continues its dominance in the theatres. Yes, we are talking about Mohanlal's Pulimurugan 3D, which had hit the theatres on July 21, 2017.

The 3D version of Pulimurugan made its entry to selected theatres in the state. In fact, this new and trimmed version of the movie was off to a decent start at the box office.



Now, Pulimurugan 3D has entered its second week of its run and manages to continue its run in certain centres. According to the trade reports, Pulimurugan 3D, which completed 10 days of run in Kerala theatres has fetched approximately 90 Lakhs at the Kerala box office.



Well, the box office collections of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan 3D is decent enough, considering the fact that other big movies are ruling the theatres, at present.



In Pulimurugan 3D, audiences have praised the new technical finesse and at the same time, the latest version looks crisp, as the makers have chopped off many unwanted sequences from the original.



Now, with a good number of movies in the pipeline for a release in the upcoming week, it has to be seen how long Pulimurugan 3D could continue its run in the theatres.