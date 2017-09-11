 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: 10 Days Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa, one among the 4 major releases of the Onam season, has successfully completed uits 10 days of run in the theatres

Pullikkaran Staraa, which released in above 100 theatres in Kerala, did open to mixed reviews. Despite the mixed reviews, the movie did get a decent start at the box office with the support of the family audiences. The film is getting good responses at the single screens

At the Kochi multiplexes, one of the major centres in Kerala, the film has had an average run. It has to be said that the movie hasn't met the expectations, as far as box office collections are concerned, at the Kochi multiplexes. Keep reading to know how much Pullikkaran Staraa has collected from the Kochi multiplexes, so far..