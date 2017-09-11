 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: 10 Days Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa, one among the 4 major releases of the Onam season, has successfully completed uits 10 days of run in the theatres
Pullikkaran Staraa, which released in above 100 theatres in Kerala, did open to mixed reviews. Despite the mixed reviews, the movie did get a decent start at the box office with the support of the family audiences. The film is getting good responses at the single screens
At the Kochi multiplexes, one of the major centres in Kerala, the film has had an average run. It has to be said that the movie hasn't met the expectations, as far as box office collections are concerned, at the Kochi multiplexes. Keep reading to know how much Pullikkaran Staraa has collected from the Kochi multiplexes, so far..
10 Days Collections
According to a report by Forum Keralam, this Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa has managed to fetch approximately 32.37 Lakhs at the Kochi multiplexes, at the end of its 10 days of run.
First Day Collections
Pullikkaran Staraa, which had 18 shows on its releasing day, did get an average start at the Kochi multiplexes, with the film fetching 4.27 Lakhs on its day 1 at an occupancy rate of 73 %.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
First Week Collections
At the Kochi multiplexes, the film has had a strictly average run on its very first week with the film fetching 24.5 Lakhs from its first 7 days. The occupancy rates weren't that impressive on the weekdays.
How Was The Second Weekend?
Well, Pullikkaran Staraa hasn't been to find a strong foothold at the Kochi multiplexes, even during the second weekend. The Mammootty starre fetched approximately 7.7 Lakhs on its second weekend.
The film did get a better occupancy rate than Velipadinte Pusthakam, but still was far behind Adam Joan and Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela.
