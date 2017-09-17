 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections

Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa has successfully completed two weeks of its run in the Kerala theatres. The movie, which hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 had to face tight competitions from other big releases, but has gone on to find a place of its own at the box office chart.
Pullikkaran Staraa did open to mixed reviews from the audiences. Nevertheless, the box office collections of the film have been steady and the movie did make the maximum use of the festival season.
Now, the movie has entered its third week and is continuing its run in a good number of theatres. Keep scrolling down to know the detailed collection report of Pullikkaran Staraa..
A Good Opening..!
Pullikkaran Staraa, hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 along with Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela and Adam Joan. If reports are to be believed, the film did get a good opening and fetched above 1.7 Crores on its opening day.
First Weekened Collections..!
The movie went on to continue its decent show in the next 2 days, which were crucial for the film. According to the trade reports, the movie minted approximately 4.64 Crores on its first weekend.
Touched The 10-Crore Mark
Pullikkaran Staraa had a fine run during the holiday season of Onam and the film touched the 10-Crore mark Reportedly, the film went on to gross 10.54 Crores from its 10 days of run.
15 Days Collections
Pullikkaran Staraa, directed by Syam Dhar has successfully completed 15 days of run. Now, according to the latest trade reports, the movie has minted 12.48 Crores from its 15 days of run. The film is doing a steady business in single screens.