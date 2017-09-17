 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections

Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa has successfully completed two weeks of its run in the Kerala theatres. The movie, which hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 had to face tight competitions from other big releases, but has gone on to find a place of its own at the box office chart.

Pullikkaran Staraa did open to mixed reviews from the audiences. Nevertheless, the box office collections of the film have been steady and the movie did make the maximum use of the festival season.



Now, the movie has entered its third week and is continuing its run in a good number of theatres. Keep scrolling down to know the detailed collection report of Pullikkaran Staraa..

