 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: 20 Days Kerala Collections

Pullikkaran Staraa, featuring Mammootty in the lead role has entered its fourth week of run in Kerala theatres. The film, which was one among the Onam releases had opened to mixed reviews upon its release.

Much like the other releases of the season, Pullikkaran Staraa, which had a decent start at the box office went on to get a good run during the vacation season of Onam. Pullikkaran Staraa managed to get 6217 shows from its 17 days of run in the Kerala theatres.



Now, Pullikkaran Staraa has completed 3 weeks of its run in most of the centres and here is the latest box office collection report of the movie.

