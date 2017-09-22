 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: 20 Days Kerala Collections

Pullikkaran Staraa, featuring Mammootty in the lead role has entered its fourth week of run in Kerala theatres. The film, which was one among the Onam releases had opened to mixed reviews upon its release.
Much like the other releases of the season, Pullikkaran Staraa, which had a decent start at the box office went on to get a good run during the vacation season of Onam. Pullikkaran Staraa managed to get 6217 shows from its 17 days of run in the Kerala theatres.
Now, Pullikkaran Staraa has completed 3 weeks of its run in most of the centres and here is the latest box office collection report of the movie.
10 Crore Mark In 10 Days
The makers of the film had officially confirmed the box office collections of Pullikkaran Staraa upon the completion of 10 days of the movie's run. Reportedly, the film managed to fetch 10.5 Crores from its 10 days of run.
After 15 Days
The film did slow down a bit after the vacation season and according to the trade reports, after the completion of 15 days of run, the film went on to fetch 12.48 Crores.
20 Days Kerala Collections
Now, the movie has successfully completed 3 weeks of run in Kerala and there are a few updates on the box office collections. If the reports are to be believed, Pullikkaran Staraa has fetched 13.11 Crores from its 20 days of run.
Kochi Multiplexes
Pullikkaran Staraa didn't do a good business at the Kochi multiplexes. On its fourth week, the film has been removed from all the multiplexes. If reports are to be believed, the movie made a business of approximatly 40 Lakhs in its final run.