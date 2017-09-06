 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa, directed by young film-maker Syam Dhar, is one among the 4 major Malayalam movies, which are in the theatres, right now.

Pullikkaran Staraa, was off to a decent start at the box office and the film has been receiving mixed reviews. Anyhow, it seems like the family audiences are in favour of the movie and it could be seen from the box office collections of Pullikkaran Staraa.



The Mammootty starrer, which hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 has completed 5 days of run in the theatres. Keep reading Pullikkaran Staraa box office report to know how well the film has performed at the box office..



5 Days Kerala Collections.. According to the latest trade reports that have come in, Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa, which has completed 5 days of its run in Kerala, has fetched approximately 6.54 Crores from the theatres.

How Much Did The Film Collect On Its First Day? Pullikkaran Staraa, which was screened in above 100 screens on its release day, did get a decent opening at the Kerala box office. If reports are to be believed, the film fetched above 1.7 Crores on its opening day.

A Decent First Weekend (3 Days) Importantly, the film went on to do a decent business on its first 3 days. According to the trade reports that have come in, Pullikkaran Staraa managed to do a business of approximately 4.64 Crores from its first 3 days.

The Long Holiday... Thiruvonam Day and the next day, were crucial ones for all the new releases. If the latest collection reports are to go by, Pullikkaran Staraa has fetched approximately 1.9 Crores altogether from 2 days (Monday & Tuesday).

Performances At The Kochi Multiplexes.. Importantly, the film has slowly been gaining pace at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Pullikkaran Staraa has fetched 19.56 Lakhs from its 5 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. There is a slight increase in the occupancy rate of the film, as well.







