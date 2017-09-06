 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa, directed by young film-maker Syam Dhar is one among the 4 major Malayalam movies, which are in the theatres, right now.

Pullikkaran Staraa, was off to a decent start at the box office and the film has been receiving mixed reviews. Anyhow, it seems like the family audiences are in favour of the movie and it could be seen from the box office collections of Pullikkaran Staraa.



The Mammootty starrer, which hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 has completed 5 days of run in the theatres. Keep reading Pullikkaran Staraa box office report to know how well the film has performed at the box office..

