Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: Crosses The 10-Crore Mark!

Posted By:
Pullikkaran Staraa, the Mammootty starrer, which hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 has gone to have sweet run at the Kerala box office, so far. The film, directed by Syam Dhar, is a light and feel-good entertainer, which caters well to all sections of the audiences.

It is a fact that Pullikkaran Staraa has been receiving mixed reviews at the theatres, ever since its release. But still, the Mammootty starrer has managed to keep drawing crowds to the theatres, in good numbers.

Pullikkaran Staraa has entered its second week of run at the theatres and the makers of the film officially updated the box office collections of the movie.

Crosses The 10-Crore Mark In 10 Days

The makers of Pullikkaran Staraa, took to Facebook to officially confirm that the film has crossed 10-Crore mark at the box office. Reportedly, the film has fetched 10.54 Crores from its first 10 days of run.

A Safe Venture At The Box Office?

If the collection figures are to go by, Pullikkaran Staraa has already emerged as a safe venture at the box office. The box office collections are pretty impressive and it would be great if the film can keep up the good work in the coming days.

Steady Collections At The Box Office

Importantly, Pullikkaran Staraa is doing a steady business at the box office. The film had fetched approximately 6.5 Crores from its 5 days of run. From the latest report, it could be inferred that the movie is stedy at the box office.

Strong At The Single Screens

Pullikkaran Staraa is doing a strong business in the single screens. The movie is enjoying the huge support of the family crowd. But in the Kochi multiplexes, the film has had an average run.

Kochi Multiplexes Collections

According to a report by Forum Keralam, Pullikkaran Staraa has fetched 32.37 Lakhs from its 10 days of run at the multiplexes. But still, the film has all the chances to cross the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes.

