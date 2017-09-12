 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: Crosses The 10-Crore Mark!

Pullikkaran Staraa, the Mammootty starrer, which hit the theatres on September 1, 2017 has gone to have sweet run at the Kerala box office, so far. The film, directed by Syam Dhar, is a light and feel-good entertainer, which caters well to all sections of the audiences.

It is a fact that Pullikkaran Staraa has been receiving mixed reviews at the theatres, ever since its release. But still, the Mammootty starrer has managed to keep drawing crowds to the theatres, in good numbers.



Pullikkaran Staraa has entered its second week of run at the theatres and the makers of the film officially updated the box office collections of the movie.



