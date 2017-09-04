 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: First Weekend Collections!

Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa, made it to the theatres on September 1, 2017. The film, directed by young film-maker Syam Dhar has opened to mixed reviews at the theatres.

Pullikkaran Staraa had to face tight competitions from Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela and Prithviraj's Adam Joan, which also made it to the theatres on the very same day. According to the reports, Pullikkaran Staraa managed to get above 100 screens, on its releasing day. Keep scrolling down to read the detailed collection report of Pullikkaran Staraa..



The First Weekend Box Office Collections According to the latest trade reports, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa has managed to fetch approximately 4.6 Crores from its 3 days of run in Kerala. The film has had a decent start and is doing a steady business.

The Opening Day Collections If reports are to be believed, Pullikkaran Staraa went on to fetch 1.76 Crores on its very first day of release. Even those figures were impressive, considering the fact that the 3 big movies had made it to the theatres on the very same day.

At The Kochi Multplexes Disappointingly, Pullikkaran Staraa hasn't had a promising start at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Mammootty starrer has managed to gross approximately 12.22 Lakhs from its 3 days run.

The Way Ahead Well, it is a long vacation season and Pullikkaran Staraa still has the chance to make it even more bigger at the box office. The upcoming days will surely decide the final verdict of the movie.



Apart from Mammootty, Pullikkaran Staraa also features Asha Sarath, Deepthi Sathi, Dileesh Pothan, Innocent, Hareesh Kanaran etc., in importsnt roles. The film has been produced by B Rakesh under the banner Universal Cinemas.