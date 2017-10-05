 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa Box Office: Total Kerala Collections

Pullikkaran Staraa, featuring Mammootty in the lead role was one among the major releases of the Onam season. The film, directed by youngster Syam Dhar had opened to mixed reviews in the theatres.
The month of September did witness a flurry of releases and with the Malayalam movies of the Pooja season stepping in, Pullikkaran Staraa had to face a tough competition at the box office.
Pullikkaran Staraa has almost ended its run in majority of the A Class centres in Kerala. How well did Pullikkaran Staraa perform at the box office in the long run? Read Pullikkaran Staraa box office report to know more about the same..
The Decent Start
Pullikkaran Staraa, which released along with Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela and Adam Joan did grab above 100 screens. On its opening weekend, the film got a decent start as it fetched above 4 Crores.
The 10-Crore Mark
The movie did a solid business during the Onam season, especially in the single screens. The team officially confirmed that the movie crossed the 10-Crore mark within its 10 days of run.
Kochi Multiplexes
Disappointingly, Pullikkaran Staraa didn't have a good outing at the Kochi multiplexes. The film couldn't pick up pace at any point of time and the movie grossed less than 40 Lakhs in its final run.
Final Collections
According to the latest trade reports that have come in, Pullikkaran Staraa has managed to fetch approximately 13.76 Crores in its final run. The movie has been removed from most of the major centres.