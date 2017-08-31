 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa: Some Interestings Facts About The Mammootty Starrer!

Pullikkaran Staraa is Mammootty's Onam release of the year and the film is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (September 1, 2017). Once again, the actor has teamed up with a young film-maker, this time with Syam Dhar, who made his debut with 7th Day.
Importantly, Pullikkaran Staraa is the third release of Mammootty, in 2017. He did get an impressive start to the year with The Great Father, which went on to become a mega success. But, his next film Puthan Panam couldn't create any magic at the box office.
Will Pullikkaran Staraa give Mammootty his next big hit of the year? We have to wait a bit more to know the results. Meanwhile, before the release of Pullikkaran Staraa, we take you through some interesting facts associated with the movie.
The Story Of A Teacher Trainer
There are many Malayalam movies which have its lead character in the role of a teacher/professor. For the first time, a film is narrating the tale of a teacher trainer. A teacher trainer is a person who trains teachers and Mammootty will be seen essaying such a character in Pullikkaran Staraa.
An Idukki Based Character..
Raajakumaran is the character played by Mammootty in Pullikkaran Staraa. Interestingly, Raajakumaran is a person based in Idukki. It is not for the first time that Mammootty is doing an Idukki based character. In the film Loudspeaker, he had played a character who hails from Idukki.
Mammootty-Innocenet Combo Is Back
Mammootty and Innocent have shared the screen space in a good number of movies and they do form an interesting onscreen combo. Pullikkaran Staraa, marks their reunion after a gap of 7 years. Earlier, they were seen together in the movie Pranchiyettan & The Saint, a film that went on to attain cult classic status.
The Second Film Of Deepthi Sati
Actress Deepti Sati, who made her debut in Mollywood with the movie Neena, directed by Lal Jose, is back to Malayalam films, after a gap of over 2 years. Pullikkaran Staraa is her second acting venture in Malayalam.
Audio Launch Function That Went LIVE
The audio launch function of Pullikkaran Staraa went on to gain all the necessary attention. The audio launch ceremony of the film was broadcasted LIVE through the Facebook page of Mammootty.
From The Producer Of Sakhavu..
Pullikkaran Staraa has been bankrolled by B Rakesh, under the banner Universal Cinemas. The same banner had produced the Nivin Pauly starrer Sakhavu, which hit the theatres in the month of April.