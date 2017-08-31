 »   »   » Pullikkaran Staraa: Some Interestings Facts About The Mammootty Starrer!

Pullikkaran Staraa is Mammootty's Onam release of the year and the film is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (September 1, 2017). Once again, the actor has teamed up with a young film-maker, this time with Syam Dhar, who made his debut with 7th Day.

Importantly, Pullikkaran Staraa is the third release of Mammootty, in 2017. He did get an impressive start to the year with The Great Father, which went on to become a mega success. But, his next film Puthan Panam couldn't create any magic at the box office.



Will Pullikkaran Staraa give Mammootty his next big hit of the year? We have to wait a bit more to know the results. Meanwhile, before the release of Pullikkaran Staraa, we take you through some interesting facts associated with the movie.

