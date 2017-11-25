 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Box Office: 1 Week (7 Days) Collections

Punyalan Private Limited, the jayasurya sterre, which is the sequel to the superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis has brought back some delight to Mollywood, with its good performance at the box office.

Directed by Ranjith Sankar, Punyalan Private Limited has been receiving some good reviews upon its release in the theatres on November 17, 2017. The makers of the film have pulled off a fantastic sequel, which is as good as its prequel.



Read Punyalan box office collection report to know how much the film has collected from the first week of its run..



A Fine Opening Punyalan Private Limited did get a fine opening and the movie with huge hype and expectatios went on to do a business of approximately 1.68 Crores on its opening day, which are indeed splendid figures.

A Good Weekend With the backing of the positive word of mouth, Punyalan Private Limited had a smooth sail on its very first weekend, with an increase in the box office collections on day 2 and day 3. Reportedly, the movie fetched 5.46 Crores from its first 3 days of run.

4 Days Collections Well, the movie did do a decent business on its first Monday and hence proved that the film is here to stay. According to the trade reports, Punyalan Private Limited fetched approximately 90 Lakhs on its fourth day and took the total collections to 6.38 Crores.

7 Days Collections Punyalan Private Limited has completed the first week of its run on a positive note. The movie has been doing a decent business even on the weekdays and according to the trade reports, the Jayasurya starrer has fetched 8.96 Crores from the first week of its run.

At The Kochi Multiplexes According to a report by Forum Keralam, Punyalan private Limited has fetched approximately 32 Lakhs from its first 5 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie is expected to have crossed the 40 Lakh mark from its 7 days of run.



Meanwhile, Punyalan Private Limited has entered the second week of its run and it has retained most of its release centres. The movie is expected to enjoy a grand run in the coming days and is sure to a do a grand business in the upcoming weekend, as well.