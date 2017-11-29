 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Box Office: 11 Days Collections!

Punyalan Private Limited, had opened to positive reportsat the theatres on November 17, 2017. The Jayasurya starrer, directed by Ranjith Sankar, has served the purpose of being a fine sequel to a super hit movie.

Family audiences have lapped up the movie and the return of Joy Thakkolkkaran has definitely satisfied the audiences, up to a good extent and the box office collections of the movie suggest the same. Punyalan Private Limited has now entered the second week of its run and has retained most of its releasing centres.



Keep reading Punyalan Private Limited box office report to know how much the film has collected from its 11 days of its run..



The Best Day 1 Opener Punyalan Private Limited did get an opening in par with the line of expectations. The Jayasurya starrer fetched approximately 1.68 Crores on its opening day and thus becoming the best opening day grosser of Jayasurya.

The 5-Crore Mark Amidst the good number of positive reviews that it received, the film had a smooth sail and thus establishing its strong presence at the box office on its very first weekend itself. According to the trade reports, Punyalan Private Limited crossed the 5-Crore mark on its third day itself.

1 Week Collections Punyalan Private Limited passed the big test during the weekdays as the movie managed to draw crowd in good numbers. After completing the 7 days of its run in the theatres, Punyalan Private Limited fetched approximately 8.96 Crores.

11 days Collections The second weekend was also a decent one for Punyalan Private Limited and the movie went on to do a decent business. According to the trade reports, Punyalan Private Limited has fetched 11.59 Crores from its 11 days of run. It has to be seen how well the film will perform in the upcoming weekdays.

At The Kochi Multiplexes Punyalan Private Limited is movie ahead smoothly at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie did a decent business on its second weekend at a good occupancy rates. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Punyalan Private Limited has crossed 61.24 Lakhs from its 10 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.



Apart from Jayasurya, Punyalan Private Limited has retained most of the star cast from its sequel. Actors like Dharmajan Bolghatty, Vijayaraghavan, Arya etc., are the new additions in the sequel.