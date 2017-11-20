 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Box Office: First Weekend (3 Days) Collections!

Punyalan Private Limited, the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis, marked its arrival to the theatres on November 17, 2017. The return of Joy Thakkolkkaran and his team has been whole-heartedly welcomed by the Malayalam film audiences.
Ranjith Sankar's latest directorial venture has struck the right chords with the audiences. Punyalan Private Limited, featuring Jayasurya in the lead role has been receiving some good reviews from the audiences upon its release and in fact, many have rated the film as one of the best sequels of all time.
Well, the good reports have definitely helped Punyalan Private Limited to do a good business at the box office. Read Punyalan Private Limited box office collection report to know how much the film collected on its very first weekend..
Opening Day Collections
Punyalan Private Limited released in above 128 screens in Kerala and the movie from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team did get a perfect kickstart. The makers of the film confirmed that the movie fetched 1.68 Crores on its opening day and thus becoming the top day 1 grosser of Jayasurya.
Second Day Collections
With the flurry of positive reports, Punyalan Private Limited went on to do an even better business on its second day. According to the reports, Punyalan Private Limited fetched above 1.8 Crores on its second day and thus taking the 2 days total to 3.5 Crores.
First Weekend (3 Days) Collections
Well, the first weekend ended on a real positive note for the movie. The first Sunday was indeed an excellent one for the movie and according to the latest reports, Punyalan Private Limited has fetched 5.46 Crores on its very first weekend (3 Days). The makers of the film have confirmed the same through the latest poster of the movie.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Punyalan Private Limited is super strong at the Kochi multiplexes and the advance booking for the film has been impressive. In fact, there is an increase in the number of shows from today. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched 22.93 Lakhs from its first 3 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes at impressive occupancy rates.