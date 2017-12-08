 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Box Office: Will The Movie Join The 1-Crore Club At The Kochi Multiplexes?

Punyalan Private Limited, the most recent film from the Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team has struck the right chords with the audiences. The movie has emerged as a big success at the box office.

Importantly, Punyalan Private Limited, which is the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis has emerged as a bigger hit than its prequel.



Punyalan Private Limited has entered the fourth week of its run and the movie is rock-steady in majority of the centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film is continuing its run with 10 shows/day.



Family crowds are pouring in for the movie and at the Kochi multiplexes, Punyalan Private Limited has had a steady run. Keep reading Punyalan Private Limited box office report to know more..

