 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Box Office: Will The Movie Join The 1-Crore Club At The Kochi Multiplexes?

Punyalan Private Limited, the most recent film from the Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team has struck the right chords with the audiences. The movie has emerged as a big success at the box office.
Importantly, Punyalan Private Limited, which is the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis has emerged as a bigger hit than its prequel.
Punyalan Private Limited has entered the fourth week of its run and the movie is rock-steady in majority of the centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film is continuing its run with 10 shows/day.
Family crowds are pouring in for the movie and at the Kochi multiplexes, Punyalan Private Limited has had a steady run. Keep reading Punyalan Private Limited box office report to know more..
50-Lakhs Mark
Punyalan Private Limited did get a solid start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film got a big opening on its first weekend and reportedly, the Jayasurya starrer crossed the 50 Lakhs mark on its 9th day of run.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
17 Days Collections
Punyalan Private Limited is still continuing its run at the Kochi multiplexes with a decent number of shows. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 83.25 Lakhs from its 17 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Will The Movie Cross The 1-Crore Mark?
Well, there are high chances for Punyalan Private Limited to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is expected to have done a decent job in the past few days and the upcoming weekend also holds good prospects for the movie.
Other Movies Of Jayasurya That Joined The 1-Crore Club
Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's previous film Pretham, which hit the theatres in 2016 had successfully crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Apart from Pretham, Amar Akbar Anthony, in which Jayasurya played one of the lead roles had also joined the coveted club.