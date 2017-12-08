 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Box Office: Will The Movie Join The 1-Crore Club At The Kochi Multiplexes?

Punyalan Private Limited Box Office: Will The Movie Join The 1-Crore Club At The Kochi Multiplexes?

Punyalan Private Limited, the most recent film from the Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team has struck the right chords with the audiences. The movie has emerged as a big success at the box office.

Importantly, Punyalan Private Limited, which is the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis has emerged as a bigger hit than its prequel.

Punyalan Private Limited has entered the fourth week of its run and the movie is rock-steady in majority of the centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film is continuing its run with 10 shows/day.

Family crowds are pouring in for the movie and at the Kochi multiplexes, Punyalan Private Limited has had a steady run. Keep reading Punyalan Private Limited box office report to know more..

Punyalan Private Limited did get a solid start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film got a big opening on its first weekend and reportedly, the Jayasurya starrer crossed the 50 Lakhs mark on its 9th day of run.

Punyalan Private Limited is still continuing its run at the Kochi multiplexes with a decent number of shows. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 83.25 Lakhs from its 17 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Well, there are high chances for Punyalan Private Limited to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is expected to have done a decent job in the past few days and the upcoming weekend also holds good prospects for the movie.

Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's previous film Pretham, which hit the theatres in 2016 had successfully crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Apart from Pretham, Amar Akbar Anthony, in which Jayasurya played one of the lead roles had also joined the coveted club.

Meanwhile, the Jayasurya starrer continues its fine run in the theatres. According to the latest trade reports, Punyalan Private Limited has fetched 13.89 Crores from its 20 days of run at the Kerala box office.

Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 20:34 [IST]
