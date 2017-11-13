 »   »   » PURE FUN! When Kunchacko Boban Sung A Superhit Song For His Better Half!

Kunchacko Boban is quite active on social media platforms these days. He often sends out some important posts through his Facebook page and recently, the audiences got to see the fun-loving side of Kunchacko Boban, through one such Facebook post.

It is a fact that Kunchacko Boban and his wife Priya are one of the most loved couples of Mollywood. Recently, we got to hear the actor singing a superhit song for his better half.

Yes, what you heard is right and Kunchacko Boban did send out the video of the same through his Facebook page. In the video, you could see Kunchacko Boban singing the song 'Hemanthamen' originally sung by Vijay Yesudas in the film Kohinoor but in the end, there's a big surprise twist for you all.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Kunchacko Boban to find that surprise element..

Well, that indeed was pure fun and as usual, Kunchacko Boban has simply stolen the show. The video is trending on Facebook.

On the work side, Kunchacko Boban's next release is expected to be Diwanjimoola Grand Pri(X), directed by Anil Radhakrishna Menon. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Sugeeth's next directorial venture, titled as Shikkari Shambhu and debut film-maker Sreejith Vijayan's Kuttanadan Maarpaapa.