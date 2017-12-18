 »   »   » The Malayalam Remake Of Queen Gets A Title!

Earlier, it was reported that the Bollywood movie Queen, which featured Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is all set to be remade in Malayalam. Now, here is an interesting update on the same.

Reportedly, popular actress Manjima Mohan has been roped in to play the leading lady of the movie. The actress took to Facebook to officially confirm that she is a part of the Malayalam remake of Queen.

According to the reports, the Queen remake has been titled as Zam Zam. Manjima Mohan herself revealed the title of the movie through a Facebook post. She also wrote that she will do her best to do the justice of the roles.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Manjima Mohan..

The film will be officially launched on September 28, 2017 at 4:30 PM. The details regarding the rest of the cast and crew of the movie are expected to be revealed during the official launch.

It also has been confirmed that Queen will get a remake in Tamil as well and the film featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles has been titled as Paris Paris.