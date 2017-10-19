 »   »   » WOW! Rajinikanth Is Eager To Watch Mohanlal's Villain!

Mohanlal starrer Villain, which is definitely one of the the most awaited films of the recent times is gearing up to hit the marquee on October 27, 2017.
Kerala film audiences are all set to give this Mohanlal starrer a huge welcome and they do expect nothing less than a blockbuster from Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan.
Now, here is an interesting piece of news regarding Mohanlal's Villian and that would show the craze and excitement surrounding the film. Importantly, the buzz around Villain is so huge that it even has captured the attention of none other than, superstar Rajinikanth. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Rajinikanth Wants To Watch Villain..!
It was in a recent chat with online portal Onlookers Media that B Unnikrishnan opened up about the same. Reportedly, the director stated that Rajinikanth himself has expressed his interest on watching Mohanlal's Villain.
A Special screening On Cards..?
If reports are to be believed, the makers of the Mohanlal starrer Villain are planning to organize a special screening for Rajinikanth in Chennai and that too before the release of the film.
The Producers Of Villain
Villain marks the entry of popular film producer Rockline Venkatesh to the Malayalam film industry. Interestingly, Rockline Venkatesh had funded the Rajinikanth starrer Lingaa, which hit the theatres in 2014.