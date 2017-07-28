 »   »   » Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu Box Office: 90 Days Kerala Collections!

Biju Menon's Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu, which hit the theatres in the month of April, did win the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences. This film, directed by Ranjan Pramod, also did set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

In fact, the film had a comparatively slower start, but with the support of some amazing reviews, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu picked up pace, right from its second day.



Now, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu continues its run in selected centres in Kerala. According to the latest trade reports, Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu has fetched approximately 13.6 Crores from its 90 days of run in Kerala.



It is a great achievement for this Biju Menon starrer, as the movie made a mark at the box office, despite the arrival of some big movies like Baahubali 2, Comrade In America, Godha etc. Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu did get a decent run in places outside Kerala like Chennai, Bangalore etc.



Without any doubt, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu could be given the superhit tag and the entire team of the movie can be proud of the fact that they have given a quality movie, which will find a place in the list of best movies of this year, so far.