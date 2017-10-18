 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: 19 Days Kerala Collections

Ramaleela, the recently released political thriller is all set to emerge as the biggest box office success in the career of its lead actor, Dileep. The 'janapriyanayakan' made a grand comeback to the success track with Ramaleela, which is directed by Joshiy and Vysakh's former associate Arun Gopy.

Writer-director Sachy has scripted the movie, which revolves around the life of Adv. Ramanunni, a young politician. Ramaleela earned the blockbuster status at the Kerala box office, just within the first week of its release. The political thriller had also crossed the prestigious 25-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, to the much delight of the Dileep fans.



Read the 19 days Kerala box office collection of Ramaleela in detail, here...

