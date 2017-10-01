 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections

Ramaleela, the political thriller which features Dileep in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres on September 29, Thursday, after a long wait. Ramaleela, which is scripted by the renowned writer-director Sachy, marked the directorial debut of Arun Gopy.

The movie, which was postponed multiple times after the arrest of its lead actor Dileep, finally hit the theatres amidst a huge hype. However, the latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the long wait of the crew members has finally paid off, as Ramaleela has been performing exceptionally well at the box office.



Ramaleela, which is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam for Mulakupadam Films, had hit the theatres as the biggest release in Dileep's career, by getting screened on about 191 theatres on its release day.



Scroll down for the 2 days Kerala box office collection report of Ramaleela...

