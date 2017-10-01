 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections

Ramaleela, the political thriller which features Dileep in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres on September 29, Thursday, after a long wait. Ramaleela, which is scripted by the renowned writer-director Sachy, marked the directorial debut of Arun Gopy.
The movie, which was postponed multiple times after the arrest of its lead actor Dileep, finally hit the theatres amidst a huge hype. However, the latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the long wait of the crew members has finally paid off, as Ramaleela has been performing exceptionally well at the box office.
Ramaleela, which is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam for Mulakupadam Films, had hit the theatres as the biggest release in Dileep's career, by getting screened on about 191 theatres on its release day.
Scroll down for the 2 days Kerala box office collection report of Ramaleela...
A Grand Opening
The Dileep movie, which had a pretty huge release, had made a grand opening at the Kerala box office by crossing the 2-Crore mark on its release day.
Day 1 Kerala Collections
According to the reports from the trade experts, Ramaleela has made a total gross collection of 2.41 Crores, thus the becoming one of the biggest openers in Dileep's career.
The 4-Crore Mark
The political thriller successfully crossed the 4-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, just within the first 2 days of its release.
The 2 Days Collections
As per the reports from the trade analysts, the Dileep movie has made a total gross collection of 4.88 Crores, from the Kerala box office.
The 6-Crore Mark
Thus, it has been confirmed that the Dileep movie will definitely cross the prestigious 6-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, just within the first weekend.