 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: 24 Days Kerala Collections

Ramaleela, the recently released political thriller marked Dileep's grand comeback to the success track, after a series of critical and commerical failures. Arun Gopy, the former associate of Joshiy and Vysakh made his directorial debut with Ramaleela, which was released while Dileep was in the Aluva sub jail.
However, the actor's arrest in connection with the actress abduction case hasn't affected the Arun Gopy project's box office performance. Ramaleela has already earned the blockbuster status at the Kerala box office, and has emerged as one of the biggest successes in the career of its lead actor, Dileep.
According to the trade experts, Ramaleela will definitely enter the 50-Crore club, within its lifetime run at teh worldwide box office. Scroll down to read the 24 days Kerala box office collection report of Ramaleela, here...
Day 1 Kerala Collection
The political thriller had made a highly impressive start at the Kerala box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 2.41 Crores.
The 10-Crore Mark
Just within the first weekend, Ramaleela crossed the 10-Crore mark at the box office by making a total gross collection of 10.54 Crores.
The 15-Crore Mark
The Dileep starrer successfully crossed the 15-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within the first 6 days, by collecting 15.21 Crores.
The 19-Crore Mark
Within the first 10 days of its release, Ramaleela successfully crossed the 19-Crore mark by making a total collection of 19.16 Crores.
The 25-Crore Mark
Ramaleela crossed the prestigious 25-Crore mark at the Kerala box office just within the first 17 days of its release, by making a total collection of 25.03 Crores.
The 26-Crore Mark
The Dileep movie crossed the 26-Crore mark by making a total gross collection of 26.78 Crores within the first 19 days of its release.
The 29-Crore Mark
As per the latest updates from the trade experts, Ramaleela has finally crossed the 29-Crore mark at the Kerala box office alone.