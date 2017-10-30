 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office Collection: Enters The 30-Crore Club!

Ramaleela, the Dileep starrer, directed by film-maker Arun Gopy made a grand entry to the theatres on September 28, 2017. The movie, which opened to positive reports has had a wonderful time at the box office.

Now, Ramaleela has completed one month of run in the Kerala theatres. Many Malayalam films along with Tamil biggie Mersal had made it to the the theatres within this time span. But still, Ramaleela remained rock-steady at the box office and has crossed yet another major milestone at the Kerala box office. Read Ramaleela box office collection report to know how much the film has collected from the first month of its run..

