 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office Collection: Enters The 30-Crore Club!

Ramaleela, the Dileep starrer, directed by film-maker Arun Gopy made a grand entry to the theatres on September 28, 2017. The movie, which opened to positive reports has had a wonderful time at the box office.
Now, Ramaleela has completed one month of run in the Kerala theatres. Many Malayalam films along with Tamil biggie Mersal had made it to the the theatres within this time span. But still, Ramaleela remained rock-steady at the box office and has crossed yet another major milestone at the Kerala box office. Read Ramaleela box office collection report to know how much the film has collected from the first month of its run..
The Big Weekend
Ramaleela did get a dream start at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 did get a long weekend and the movie crossed the 10-Crore within the first 4 days of its run at the Kerala box office.
Third Fastest Film To Reach The 20-Crore Club
Ramaleela took just 11 days to enter the 20-Crore club at the Kerala box office. With this big achievement, Ramaleela went on to become the third fastest Malayalam movie after Pulimurugan and The Great Father, to reach the coveted club
32 Days Kerala Collections
Now, Ramaleela has successfully completed 32 days of run at the Kerala box office. According to the trade reports, the movie has entered the 30-Crore club and the Dileep starrer has fetched 31.8 Crores from its 32 days of run.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Ramaleela is still continuing its good run at the Kochi multiplexes with 6 shows/day. According to a report be Forum Keralam, the Dileep starrer has fetched 1.34 Crores, so far, from the Kochi multiplexes.