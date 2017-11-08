 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: The Dileep Starrer Joins The 55-Crore Club!

Ramaleela Box Office: The Dileep Starrer Joins The 55-Crore Club!

Posted By:
Ramaleela, which had hit the theatres during the Pooja season is on its way to become the biggest hit of the year. The movie, which is all set to complete 50 days of run in the theatres, is in no mood to settle down.

The Dileep starrer did get a dream start at the box office with Ramaleela making the maximum use of the 5-day long weekend of the Pooja season. Ramaleela emerged as the first choice for the Malayalam film audiences, despite many other movies joining the race.

All eyes were on the big records that Ramaleela was set to break. Now, Ramaleela has crossed yet another major milestone and the makers have officially confirmed the same. Read Ramaleela box office report to know more..

Ramaleela, which is nearing its 50 days of run in the theatres has crossed the 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. In fact, the film has entered the 55-Crore club, as well. The makers of the film have come up with a new poster of the film announcing the same.

Arun Gopy, who made his directorial debut with Ramaleela took to Facebook to confirm the film's entry to the 55-Crore club and also thanked everyone who contributed to the big success of the movie.

The director did send out his special thanks for actor Dileep, producer Tomichan Mulakupaadam, writer Sachi and Noble Jacob. He also stated that he owe this success specially to actor Dileep.

Well, with Ramaleela crossing the 50-Crore mark, Dileep has now two movies in the 50-Crore club. The first Dileep starrer to join the coveted club was the actor's 2015 release Two Countries, directed by Shafi.

Dileep's Two Countries had fetched above 55 Crores in its final run. According to the latest reports, Ramaleela has breached the 55-Crore mark and there are high chances for the movie to emerge as the top grosser in the career of Dileep, so far.

The year so far has been a good one for the Malayalam film industry. Ramaleela is now the fourth film of the year to join the blockbuster club after Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Ezra and The Great Father.

Ramaleela has completed the sixth week of its run in the Kerala theatres. The movie is still doing a fine business in majority of the centres. According to the trade reports, the film has fetched 32.7 Crores from its 41 days of run at the Kerala box office.

Ramaleela
