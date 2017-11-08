 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: The Dileep Starrer Joins The 55-Crore Club!

Ramaleela, which had hit the theatres during the Pooja season is on its way to become the biggest hit of the year. The movie, which is all set to complete 50 days of run in the theatres, is in no mood to settle down.

The Dileep starrer did get a dream start at the box office with Ramaleela making the maximum use of the 5-day long weekend of the Pooja season. Ramaleela emerged as the first choice for the Malayalam film audiences, despite many other movies joining the race.



All eyes were on the big records that Ramaleela was set to break. Now, Ramaleela has crossed yet another major milestone and the makers have officially confirmed the same. Read Ramaleela box office report to know more..

