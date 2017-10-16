 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: Crosses 25-Crore Mark!

Ramaleela, the recent political thriller marked the comeback of Dileep, Mollywood's 'janapriyanayakan' to the success track after a short while. When it is about to complete the first 3 weeks of its release, Ramaleela, which is directed by newcomer Arun Gopy, continues to rule the box office.
The movie, which revolves around the life of Adv. Ramanunni, a young politician, is scripted by writer-director Sachy. Ramaleela successfully earned the blockbuster status at the Kerala box office, just within the first week of its release. The political thriller has been expected to emerge as the highest grosser in the career of its lead actor, Dileep.
Read the 17 days Kerala box office collection of Ramaleela in detail, here...
The Great Start
Ramaleela had a great start at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of Rs. 2.41 Crores on its release day.
The 4-Crore Mark
When it completed the first 2 days at the Kerala box office, the Dileep movie crossed the 4-Crore mark, by making a total gross collection of 4.88 Crores, from the Kerala box office.
The 10-Crore Mark
The political thriller crossed the 10-Crore mark at the box office just within its first weekend, by making a total gross collection of 10.54 Crores.
The 15-Crore Mark
The Arun Gopy directorial successfully crossed the 15-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within the first 6 days, by collecting 15.21 Crores.
10 Days Kerala Collections
When it completed the first 10 days of its release, the Dileep movie successfully crossed the 19-Crore mark by making a total collection of 19.16 Crores.
The 25-Crore Mark
As per the latest reports from the trade analysts, Ramaleela has crossed the prestigious 25-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.