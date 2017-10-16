 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: Crosses 25-Crore Mark!

Ramaleela, the recent political thriller marked the comeback of Dileep, Mollywood's 'janapriyanayakan' to the success track after a short while. When it is about to complete the first 3 weeks of its release, Ramaleela, which is directed by newcomer Arun Gopy, continues to rule the box office.

The movie, which revolves around the life of Adv. Ramanunni, a young politician, is scripted by writer-director Sachy. Ramaleela successfully earned the blockbuster status at the Kerala box office, just within the first week of its release. The political thriller has been expected to emerge as the highest grosser in the career of its lead actor, Dileep.



Read the 17 days Kerala box office collection of Ramaleela in detail, here...

