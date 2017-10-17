 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: Crosses A Major Milestone!

Ramaleela, the Dileep starrer, directed by debutant Arun Gopy was one among the big releases of the previous month. The movie, which opened to grand reviews is still doing a phenomenal business at the box office.
Reportedly, Ramaleela has already been declared as big blockbuster and has all the chances to emerge as the top grosser in the acting acreer of Dileep, so far.
In the due course of its journey, Ramaleela did cross some major milestones. Now, the Dileep starrer has crossed yet another major milestone, that too in the Kochi multiplexes. Keep scrolling down to no more about the latest achievement of Ramaleela..
Crosses The 1-Crore Mark..!
Ramaleela has had a grand run at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has already crossed the 1-Crore mark at the multiplexes. The movie took just 18 days to join the coveted club.
Still Strong At The Multiplexes
Ramaleela is still going strong at the Kochi multiplexes. Despite the arrival of the other Malayalam movies, Ramaleela has 21 shows/day and the weekend and weekdays collections are excellent for the movie.
Third Film Of Dileep To Join The 1-Crore Club
Ramaleela is also the third film of Dileep to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi Multiplexes. The first film to cross the coveted club was Two Countries which was followed by King Liar, which had hit the thatres in 2016.
Dileep's Top Grosser At The Kochi Multiplexes!
Importantly, Ramaleela still has to go a long way to become the top grosser of the actor at the Kochi multiplexes. At present, the record is held by the actor's Two Countries, which had hit the theatres in 2015. Reportedly, the film had fetched 2.58 Crores from the Kochi multiplexes.