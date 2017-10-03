 »   »   » Ramaleela First Weekend (4 Days) Box Office: Crosses 10-Crore Mark!

Ramaleela, the Dileep movie which is an out-and-out political thriller, finally hit the theatres on September 28, Friday. Arun Gopy, the former associate of Joshiy and Vysak, made his directorial debut with Ramaleela, which is scripted by writer-director Sachy.
The movie, which revolves around the political life of the central character, Adv. Ramanunni, has made a grand opening at the Kerala box office. When it completed the first weekend at the Kerala box office, Ramaleela has already earned the blockbuster tag. The Dileep movie, which is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam for Mulakupadam Films, is expected to become one of the biggest hits of the year.
Scroll down for the detailed first weekend (4 days) collection report of Ramaleela....
The Initial Collection
Ramaleela, which had a huge release in Kerala, had made a grand opening at the Kerala box office by crossing the 2-Crore mark on its release day.
The Day 1 Kerala Collection
As per the reports from the trade experts, the Dileep movie has made a total gross collection of 2.41 Crores, thus the becoming one of the biggest openers in Dileep's career.
The 2 Days Kerala Collections
Reportedly, Ramaleela successfully crossed the 4-Crore mark at the box office, by making a total gross collection of 4.88 Crores, from the Kerala box office.
The 10-Crore Mark!
The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the Dileep movie has successfully crossed the 10-Crore mark, at the Kerala box office.
First Weekend Collections
According to the trade experts, the political thriller has made a total gross collection of 10.54 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first weekend (4 days).
The 3rd & 4th Day Collections
Thus, it has been confirmed that Ramaleela has made a total collection of 5.66 Crores within the 3rd and 4th day of its release, together.