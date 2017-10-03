 »   »   » Ramaleela First Weekend (4 Days) Box Office: Crosses 10-Crore Mark!

Ramaleela, the Dileep movie which is an out-and-out political thriller, finally hit the theatres on September 28, Friday. Arun Gopy, the former associate of Joshiy and Vysak, made his directorial debut with Ramaleela, which is scripted by writer-director Sachy.

The movie, which revolves around the political life of the central character, Adv. Ramanunni, has made a grand opening at the Kerala box office. When it completed the first weekend at the Kerala box office, Ramaleela has already earned the blockbuster tag. The Dileep movie, which is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam for Mulakupadam Films, is expected to become one of the biggest hits of the year.



Scroll down for the detailed first weekend (4 days) collection report of Ramaleela....

