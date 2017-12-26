 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: The Dileep Starrer Is Now Next Only To Mohanlal's Pulimurugan!

Ramaleela, starring Dileep in the lead role has already emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Malayalam cinema. The film, which had hit the theatres during the Pooja season had opened to some superb reviews and Ramaleela didn't have to look back.

Now, here is a big news regarding Ramaleela, which marked the directorial debut of film-maker Arun Gopi. According to the latest reports that have come in, Dileep starrer Ramaleela is next only to Mohanlal's Pulimurugan in terms of the box office collections. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.



The 80-Crore Club..! The makers of Ramaleela have come up with a new poster of the film, which reveals that the film has entered the coveted 80-Crore club. Arun Gopy, the director of Ramaleela took to Facebook to thank each and everyone for the big achievement.

Next Only To Pulimurugan Now, Ramaleela is next only to Pulimurugan in terms of box office collections. Going by the latest box office collection reports, Ramaleela has crossed the worldwide collections of Drishyam, which had made a business of approximately 75 Crores.

Pulimurugan's Total Collections Meanwhile, Pulimurugan is sitting pretty at the top spot. The Mohanlal starrer, directed by Vysakh had hit the theatres in 2016. Reportedly, Pulimurugan went on to do a business of above 150 Crores.

Ramaleela's Run Ramaleela had a fantastic run in the theatres in Kerala. The film raced ahead at the box office. In fact, the movie also emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie of the year 2017 in Tamil Nadu.

Wordlwide Collections Ramaleela did get a grand reception in the theatres in UAE/GCC. According to the reports, the film had a splendid run in overseas, as well. Now, reports are doing the rounds that a Telugu remake of Ramaleela is on cards.



Ramaleela has been bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner Mulakupadam films. This political thriller has its script penned by popular writer-director Sachy.