 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office: The Dileep Starrer Is The Third Fastest Malayalam Film To Achieve This!

Ramaleela, the Dileep starrer which had hit the theatres during the Pooja season did open to extremely positive reviews. In fact, among the 4 movies that released during the week, it was Ramaleela that received the best of reviews.
Importantly, Ramaleela is enjoying a grand run in the theatres. The Dileep starrer is doing an equally good business in both the single screens and the multiplexes. The film has reached newer heights at the Kerala box office and has already emerged as a blockbuster.
In the due course, Ramaleela has gone on to achieve something really big. The movie is now the third fastest Malayalam film to enter this coveted club. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Ramaleela In 20-Crore Club
Dileep's Ramaleela has already entered the 20-Crore club at the Kerala box office. The film took just 11 days to enter the coveted club. With this, Ramaleela has gone on to become the third fastest Malayalam film to reach the big mark.
Fastest Film To Reach The 20-Crore Club
Pulimurugan, which had hit the theatres during the Pooja season of 2016 had a grand opening in the theatres. The film reached the 20-rore club at the Kerala box within just 5-6 days of its run.
At The Second Spot..
The Mammootty starrer The Great Father, which is one of the top grossers of the year, so far, entered the 20-Crore club at the box office within its first 10 days of run. At the same time, The Great father holds the record for the fastest ever Malayalam film to cross the 20-Crore mark at the worldwide box office as it achieved the same within 4 days of run.
Baahubali 2
Meanwhile, Baahubali 2, which graced the screens during the month of April holds the big record, while considering other language movies, as well. Baahubali 2 crossed the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office in 4 days.