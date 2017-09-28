 »   »   » Ramaleela Box Office Prediction: A Big Opening Assured?

Dileep starrer Ramaleela, is definitely one of the big releases of the season. The movie, directed by Arun Gopy, has made a grand release in the theatres today (September 28, 2017).

There has been a whole lot of controversies associated with Ramaleela and it's after a long wait that the movie is making it to the theatres.



Now, all eyes will be on the box office performance of Ramaleela. Trade analysts and the audiences are eagerly looking forward for the response that the film will be receiving on its opening day and the later days as well.



A Grand Release Ramaleela has got a real big release. In fact, it is one of the biggest ever release in the career of Dileep, so far. Reportedly, the film has made a grand release in close to 191 screens, out of which, 129 screens are in Kerala.

A Good Response For The Initial Shows Well, the advance booking and the rush for the initial shows of the movie are really good. Audiences have flocked in to the theatres for the FDFS of the movie, especially in major centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum etc.

At The Kochi Multiplexes It has to be said that the advance booking for Ramaleela at the Kochi multiplexes is nothing less than phenomenal. Booking status for most of the opening shows are really impressive. It seems like Ramaleela will be one of the best opener for a Dileep starrer, at the Kochi multiplexes.

Ramaleela vs Udaharanam Sujatha At the same time, Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha has also hit the theatres today (September 28, 2017), but in comparatively lesser number of screens. Going by the initial status of the shows, it seems like Ramaleela will get a better opening.

Expected Day 1 Gross Well, the long run of the film will definitely depend on the word of mouth, that the film will receive. Going by the rush for the initial shows of the film, it seems like Ramaleela will go on to fetch a day 1 gross of 2-3 Crores at the Kerala box office.



Ramaleela, featuring Dileep in the lead role has a huge list of actors in it. The film also features Mukesh, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Vijayaraghavan, Prayaga Martin, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lena etc., in important roles.