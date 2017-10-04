 »   »   » Ramaleela: Mollywood Celebrities Laud The Movie!

Posted By:
Dileep starrer Ramaleela, directed by debutant film-maker Arun Gopy had hit the theatres on September 28, 2017. The film, which made a big release did open to extremely positive reviews.

Ramaleela is all set to enter its second week of run and the film has already tuirned out to be a big blockbuster. The box office collections of the film have touched new heights during the holidays of the Pooja season. Crowds are pouring in to the theatres to watch this Dileep starrer, which has bagged the tag of a perfect political thriller.

Upon the release of Ramaleela, many Mollywood celebrities took to Facebook to share their views about the movie. Here, we take you through some of them..

Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the all-rounder of Mollywood did send out a long note after watching Ramaleela. He wrote that Ramaleela is a beautifully crafted film that's very tough to handle for any maker/writer. He also had some good words for Arun Gopy, Dileep, Shajon, Shaji and rest of the cast and crew of the movie.

Ranjith Sankar

Popular film-maker Ranjith Sankar whose next release is the much awaited Punyalan Private Limited, took to Facebook to share his views on Ramaleela. He tagged Ramaleela as a smart political thriller and congratulated the entire team of the movie.

Vysakh

Vysakh, who watched Ramaleela on the very first day of its release had some great words for the film as well its director. He appreciated the director in particular and wished him all the very best.

Roopesh Peethambaran

Roopesh Peethambaran, who is at present busy with the shoot of his next acting venture Angarajyathe Jimmanmar, came out with his opinion about Ramaleela. He tagged Ramaleela as a well-made political thriller.

Anu Sithara

Anu Sithara, the young actress of Mollywood had some good words to say about Ramaleela. The actress, who seemingly enjoyed the movie wrote that Ramaleela is a good political thriller.

Ajai Vasudev

Ajai Vasudev, who is in the works of the big budget venture Masterpiece, starring Mammootty took to Facebook to share his views about Ramaleela. The young film-maker stated that Ramaleela is one of the best political thrillers of recent times.

Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 17:09 [IST]
