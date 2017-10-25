 »   »   » Ramaleela All Set For a Big Release In Foreign Countries!

Ramaleela, the Dileep starrer has already emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, so far. The film, which hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 did set the cash registers ringing at the box office despite many new movies making their way to the theatres.

It was recently that Ramaleela completed 10000 shows across Kerala. The Dileep starrer also made a simultaneous release in other centres outside Kerala like Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore. the movie did set a record in Tamil Nadu, as well.



Now, Ramaleela is all set to travel global and the film, directed by young film-maker Arun Gopy is all set to release in UK, Europe, US & UAE/GCC regions. Keep scrolling down to know more..

