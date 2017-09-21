 »   »   » Ramaleela To Be Dileep's Biggest Release Ever?

Ramaleela, the Dileep starring political thriller is finally all set to hit the theatres for this Pooja season. The movie, which was postponed multiple times after the arrest of Dileep, has been slated to be released on September 28.

As per the latest reports, the team is planning to release Ramaleela as the biggest ever release in Dileep's career. If things fall in place, the Arun Gopi directed movie will be released in record number of theatres.



Ramaleela, depicts the story of Ramanunni, a young MLA who gets thrown out of his own party, after a series of incidents. The movie, which is scripted by Sachy, revolves around the Ramanunni's struggles in both the personal and professional lives.



Dileep essays the central character Ramanunni, while senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar essays the role of his mother, Sakhavu Ragini. Young actress Prayaga Martin essays the female lead opposite Dileep in the movie.



Mukesh, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, etc., essays the supporting roles in Ramaleela. The highly anticipated political thriller is produced by Pulimurugan producer Tomichan Mulakupadam, under the banner Mulakupadam Films.