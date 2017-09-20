 »   »   » Ranjith's Niranj-Anu Sithara Project Gets A Title!

Ranjith, the senior director-writer is all set to join hands with young actress Anu Sithara and Niranj, the son of actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju, for his upcoming directorial venture. Reportedly, the team has now finalised the title of the Anu Sithara-Niranj starrer.

As per the latest updates, the Ranjith movie has been titled as Bilathikkadha. The movie, which is said to be a romantic entertainer, will be majorly shot at the various locations of London.

If the reports are to be believed, a Mollywood superstar has been roped in to make a special cameo appearance in the movie. Even though the rumour mills suggest that it is Mammootty who has been roped in for the role, the sources are yet to confirm the reports officially.

Bilathikkadha is scripted by scenarist Sethu, of Sachy-Sethy duo. Kaniha, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Suresh Krishna, Kottayam Nazeer, etc., will essay the other supporting roles in the Ranjith project.

Prashanth Nair is handling the cinematography of Bilathikkadha. Sandeep handles the editing. The Anu Sithara-Niranj starrer is produced by Maha Subair, under the banner Varnachithra. Bilathikkadha is expected to start rolling in October 2017.