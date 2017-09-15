 »   »   » Ranjith To Team Up With Youngsters For His Next!

Ranjith, the popular film-makers previous directorial venture was the Mammootty starrer Puthan Panam, which had hit the theatres, this year. Disappointingly, the film didn't fetched the desired results at the box office.

Now, if reports are to be believed, the film-maker is all set to step in to his next directorial venture and this time, Ranjith will be seen teaming up with youngsters.

Reportedly, Ranjith's next film will feature Niranj, son of actor Maniyanpilla Raju in the lead role. On the other hand, popular young actress Anu Sithara will be seen essaying the leading lady in the film. This upcoming film will be shot predominantly in London.

Interestingly, this upcoming film will not have its script penned by Ranjith. According to the reports, this upcoming film will have its script penned by Sethu.

It is for the second time that Ranjith is directing a script penned by another writer. Earlier, Ranjith's film Leela, featuring Biju Menon in the lead role, had its script penned by Unni R.

This yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Maha Subair under the banner Varnachithra big screens. Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast of the film.