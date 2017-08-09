 »   »   » Remember Pooja Batra, The Leading Lady Of Chandralekha? Here Are The Latest Pics Of The Actress!

Let us go back to the year 1997, when Mohanlal starrer Chandralekha made its way to the theatres. This blockbuster movie introduced a new actress to Mollywood, in the form of Pooja Batra, who struck gold with her very first movie in Malayalam.

In fact, the name Pooja Batra went on to become quite popular in Mollywood circuits, such was the popularity that the actress gained with the movie Chandralekha. Despite being an other language actress, she put up an impressive show and gained the praises of the audiences.

The tall and lanky beauty went on to appear in two more popular Malayalam movies and later appeared in certain Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies, as well.

But, it has been quite some time since the Malayalam film audiences saw her on screen. Most recently, some of her latest pictures have been circulating on social media and this we can see the talented actress in an all new avatar.

Take a look at the recent pictures of Pooja Batra..