 »   »   » Remembering IV Sasi: The Master Of The Multi-starrers In Mollywood!

IV Sasi, the first ever film-maker of Malayalama film industry who enjoyed a star status, earned all the fame and recognition with his undying passion for cinema. In fact, he with his new ways of film-making did set a new path to follow for all new film-makers.
Importantly, IV Sasi has worked with almost all the big actors of Mollywood. At the same time, he is the film-maker who made the idea of multi-starrers much popular in Mollywood.
Movies directed by IV Sasi were rich in all aspects, be it in content or actors. Most of his films had a huge list of actors and each of the actors got to play some important roles. He made it a point to bring in the best possible actors for each role in his movies. More importantly, IV Sasi also completed these movies in record time.
On this note, we take you through some of the movies of IV Sasi, which could rightly be termed as multi-starrers..
1921
Only a master film-maker like IV Sasi could have conceptualised a period movie like 1921 with a huge list of actors on board. 1921 had moplah riots of 1921 as its core theme. The film came in at a time when big budget movies weren't that common in Mollywood. IV Sasi, with his brilliance did a grand job with 1921 giving the industry one of the best ever period movies.
Athirathram (1984)
How can we forget the movie Athirathram, which gave the perfect platform for Mammootty to gain stardom? The film, also featured Mohanlal in an equally important role and the cat and mouse game was well etched on screen by IV Sasi. Apart from them, Athirathram also featured actors like Shankar, Seema, Lalu Alex, Captain Raju, KP Ummer in prominent roles.
John Jaffer Janardhanan (1982)
John Jaffer Janardhanan was the remake of the Bollywood superhit movie Amar Akbar Anthony. The multi-starrer film required someone like IV Sasi at the helm and in this Malayalam version, the film-maker casted Ratheesh, Ravindran and Mammootty in the lead roles.
Naanayam (1983)
Naanayam, featured Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, who was then the upcoming stars of Mollywood. IV Sasi brought them together in this film and the movie also featured veteran actor Madhu in an important role. Seema and Poornima Jayaram played the role of the leading ladies in this family drama.
Karimbinpoovinakkare (1985)
Karimbinpoovinakkare is definitely one of the finest films that came from IV Sasi - Padmarajan team. IV Sasi brought to screen a perfect tale of revenge set in a different premise. The film had a long list of actors including Mammootty, Mohanlal and Bharath Gopy in the lead roles.
Adimakal udamakal (1987)
Adimakal Udamakal, directed by IV Sasi is one of the best political films in Malayalam that dealt with trade unions in factories. Mammootty played the role of a leader named Mohan whereas Mohanlal played the role of a manager named raghavan. The film also featured actors like Seema, Urvashi, Mukesh, Ratheesh etc., in prominent roles.
Alavuddinum Albhutha Vilikkum (1979)
IV Sasi brought together Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in this film, which was based on the Arabian tale. Importantly, this bilingual movie also featured Gemini Ganesan in an important role.