 »   »   » Remembering IV Sasi: The Master Of The Multi-starrers In Mollywood!

IV Sasi, the first ever film-maker of Malayalama film industry who enjoyed a star status, earned all the fame and recognition with his undying passion for cinema. In fact, he with his new ways of film-making did set a new path to follow for all new film-makers.

Importantly, IV Sasi has worked with almost all the big actors of Mollywood. At the same time, he is the film-maker who made the idea of multi-starrers much popular in Mollywood.

Movies directed by IV Sasi were rich in all aspects, be it in content or actors. Most of his films had a huge list of actors and each of the actors got to play some important roles. He made it a point to bring in the best possible actors for each role in his movies. More importantly, IV Sasi also completed these movies in record time.

On this note, we take you through some of the movies of IV Sasi, which could rightly be termed as multi-starrers..