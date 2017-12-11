 »   »   » Richie Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections!

Richie, the Nivin Pauly starrer had hit the theatres on December 08, 2017 amidst huge expectations. Richie, which is the first straight Tamil movie of Nivin Pauly has been directed by Gautham Ramachandran and the movie did get a big release in Kerala, as well.
Richie which has been tagged as a crime drama has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. Reportedly, the film did have a good number of fan shows on its opening day in Kerala and much like any other Nivin Pauly starrer the film was touted to get a stunning opening at the box office.
Read Richie box office report to know how much the film collected on its initial days at the Kerala box office..
Richie: First Day Collections
Richie released in above 130 screens in Kerala alone. According to the trade reports, Richie managed to fetch above 1.31 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.
A Good Opening
Definitely, it was a fine opening for the Nivin Pauly starrer. With this collections, Nivin Pauly's Richie has went on to register one among the best openings for a Tamil movie of a Malayalam actor, in Kerala.
Richie: Day 2 Collections
Richie had opened to generally mixed reviews. According to the trade reports, there was a slight drop in the box office collections of the movie on its second day. Reportedly, the movie has fetched 2.14 Crores from its 2 days of run at the Kerala box office.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
The film has got a decent start at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie fetched 8.22 Lakhs on its opening day and on its second day the movie fetched 5.07 Lakhs and thus taking the 2 days total to 13.30 Lakhs.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam