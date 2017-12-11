 »   »   » Richie Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections!

Richie, the Nivin Pauly starrer had hit the theatres on December 08, 2017 amidst huge expectations. Richie, which is the first straight Tamil movie of Nivin Pauly has been directed by Gautham Ramachandran and the movie did get a big release in Kerala, as well.

Richie which has been tagged as a crime drama has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. Reportedly, the film did have a good number of fan shows on its opening day in Kerala and much like any other Nivin Pauly starrer the film was touted to get a stunning opening at the box office.



Read Richie box office report to know how much the film collected on its initial days at the Kerala box office..

