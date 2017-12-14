 »   »   » Richie Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Richie Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Posted By:
Nivin Pauly starrer Richie, which is the first straight Tamil movie of the actor was one among the most awaited films of the year. Richie, which is based on the highly acclaimed Kannada movie Ulidavaru Kandante, came with the tag of being a crime drama.

But, Richie, which made a big release in Kerala on December 08, 2017 opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film has been scripted and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, the makers of Richie also came up with the Malayalam dubbed version of the film and the dubbed version started its screening in selected number of theatres.

Richie is nearing the completion of the first week of its run. Read Richie box office report to know how well the movie has fared at the Kerala box office..

Richie Opening Day Collections

Richie did get a decent start at the Kerala box office and according to the trade reports, the Nivin Pauly starrer fetched 1.31 Crores approximately on its very first day at the Kerala box office.

First Weekend Collections

If reports are to be believed, there was a slight drop in the box office collections of the movie on its second and the third days. If reports are to be believed, the movie fetched above 2.2 Crores on its first weekend at the Kerala box office.

5 Days Collections

Reportedly, the box office collections for the movie on weekdays haven't been on the positive side for the movie. According to the trade reports, the Nivin Pauly starrer has fetched 3.26 Crores from its 5 days of run in the Kerala theatres.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Richie did get a decent start at the Kochi multiplexes with the film fetching approximately 8.22 Lakhs on its very first day. Later, there was a huge fall in the box office collections and the movie fetched 16.63 Lakhs on its first weekend at the Kochi multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Way Ahead

It is a fact that the film has started receiving some decent reviews now. But still, the way ahead looks tough for the movie. The upcoming weekend will be crucial for the movie and since no big releases are in the offing, Richie has got a big chance to bounce back.

