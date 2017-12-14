 »   »   » Richie Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Nivin Pauly starrer Richie, which is the first straight Tamil movie of the actor was one among the most awaited films of the year. Richie, which is based on the highly acclaimed Kannada movie Ulidavaru Kandante, came with the tag of being a crime drama.

But, Richie, which made a big release in Kerala on December 08, 2017 opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film has been scripted and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.



Meanwhile, the makers of Richie also came up with the Malayalam dubbed version of the film and the dubbed version started its screening in selected number of theatres.



Richie is nearing the completion of the first week of its run. Read Richie box office report to know how well the movie has fared at the Kerala box office..

