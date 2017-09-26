 »   »   » Rima Kallingal Vouches Her Support For Anna Rajan Aka Lichi!

Anna Rajan, who shot to fame with the role of Lichi in the superhit movie Angamaly Diaries, is definitely going through a tough time.

The young actress' comments regarding Mammootty, while attending a television show were rather twisted and reported in the media, which definitely has landed her in trouble.

Anna Rajan aka Lichi took to Facebook to clear the air regarding the rumours and all the false news. Sadly, the actress broke down during the Facebook LIVE while seeking an apology to all the fans.

This definitely is the hot topic on social media, at present. Popular actress Rima Kallingal, took to Facebook to react on this issue..

Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..