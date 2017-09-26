 »   »   » Rima Kallingal Vouches Her Support For Anna Rajan Aka Lichi!

Anna Rajan, who shot to fame with the role of Lichi in the superhit movie Angamaly Diaries, is definitely going through a tough time.
The young actress' comments regarding Mammootty, while attending a television show were rather twisted and reported in the media, which definitely has landed her in trouble.
Anna Rajan aka Lichi took to Facebook to clear the air regarding the rumours and all the false news. Sadly, the actress broke down during the Facebook LIVE while seeking an apology to all the fans.
This definitely is the hot topic on social media, at present. Popular actress Rima Kallingal, took to Facebook to react on this issue..
What landed Lichi In Trouble?
In a television show organised in Surya TV, the actress was asked if she gets a chance to work with Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan in a movie, who would be her choice for a hero, to which the actress stated in a funny manner that if Dulquer Salmaan appears in the lead role, let Mammootty play the father's role and if Mammootty plays the lead, then let Dulquer Salmaan do the dad's role. This statement of the actress was twisted by the media, which irked the fans.
Rima Kallingal's Reaction..!
Rima Kallingal took to Facebook to strongly criticise all those who are trolling Lichi. The actress also shot an important question to all those who are trolling Lichi by asking whether these people think that Mammootty can't carry such roles and reminded that Mammootty can do such roles like a boss, just like the way he did in Kauravar.
Rima Kallingal About Mammootty..
The actress also had some words of praises for Mammootty, the actor. Asin the Facebook post, she mentioned that Mammootty is a super brilliant actor and we, the audiences will accept him as a 70-year-old or a 30-year-old.
When Lichi Broke Down To Tears
The actress was attacked and trolled on social media over the twisted news and later, Anna Rajan chose to come LIVE on Facebook. She tried to clear the air and tendered an apology to the fans stating that her comments were twisted by the media and she never intended to insult Mammootty. In between, she broke down to tears, while speaking.
When Vineeth Sreenivasan Too, Had To Face A Backlash...
Recently, even Vineeth Sreenivasan had to face some backlash from the fans. The singer had addressed Mohanlal as Lal Uncle, in a Facebook post, which had him sharing the Mohanlal's version of Jimikki Kammal. This irked the fans of Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan had to face the music on social media. Later, the official fan page of Mohanlal fans tendered an apology to Vineeth Sreenivasan.