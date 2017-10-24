 »   »   » RIP IV Sasi! Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of The Veteran Film-maker!

IV Sasi, the director who once revolutionised the way of film-making in Malayalam cinema has bid a goodbye. The master film-maker has left behind a big list of movies, which all have the signature of IV Sasi in them.
Importantly, IV Sasi is one such film-maker who explored the actors and the stars in celebrities like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Jayan, Kamal Haasan and many others. He worked with most of the big celebrities of the Malayalam cinema.
The entire film world would definitely be in a state of shock, after hearing about the departure of this senior most film-maker of the film industri. Many Mollywood celebrities, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly & others mourned the death of the veteran film-maker.
Mammootty
Mammootty who has associated with IV Sasi in maximum number of movies took did send out an emotional note in Malayalam stating that the departure of this dear one is weaking him a lot.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal, who has worked with IV Sasi in blockbuster movies like Devasuram, Athirathram and many other blockbuster movies mourned the death of the master film-maker. In his Facebook post, Mohanlal has tagged IV Sasi as Malayalam Cinema's Master who made the viewers and actors including he himself the students of cinema.
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor of Mollywood wrote a few lines about IV Sasi and paid tribute to the veteran film-maker. Dulquer Salmaan stated that IV Sasi created an era of own in Malayalam cinema and he also added that he has some fond memories of of him from childhood.
Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly has send out a note about the master craftsman. In his message, Nivin Pauly has written that he grew up watching the films of IV Sasi and also added that IV Sasi bridged the gap between commerce and art in Malayalam cinema like nobody else.
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose father Sukumaran acted in a good number of IV Sasi movies, did send out a Facebook post remembering IV Sasi. The actor tagged IV Sasi as the greatest film-makers of mainstream Indian cinema.
Indrajith
Indrajith Sulkumaran also took to Facebook to write a few lines about the master craftsman of Malayalam cinema. The actor wrote that a generation of fantastic films were born out if IV Sasi's mission.
Jayaram
Popular actor Jayaram also went on to send out a long note about IV Sasi. The actor remembered the days when the audiences used to give a great round of applause when the name of IV Sasi appeared on screen. The actor also wrote that it was his big dream to work with IV Sasi.