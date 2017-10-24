 »   »   » RIP IV Sasi! Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of The Veteran Film-maker!

IV Sasi, the director who once revolutionised the way of film-making in Malayalam cinema has bid a goodbye. The master film-maker has left behind a big list of movies, which all have the signature of IV Sasi in them.

Importantly, IV Sasi is one such film-maker who explored the actors and the stars in celebrities like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Jayan, Kamal Haasan and many others. He worked with most of the big celebrities of the Malayalam cinema.

The entire film world would definitely be in a state of shock, after hearing about the departure of this senior most film-maker of the film industri. Many Mollywood celebrities, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly & others mourned the death of the veteran film-maker.