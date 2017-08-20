 »   »   » Role Models Box Office: Final Collection Report

Role Models, the comical entertainer which featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, has complete its lifetime run at the Kerala box office. The Rafi directed movie has ended up as below average grosser at the box office.

When it completed its lifetime run, Role Models crossed the 7-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. The movie, which completed its lifetime run within first 55 days, has made a total gross collection of 7.82 Crores from Kerala.



It is not an impressive collection for the movie, which featured an ensemble star cast including Fahadh Faasil and Namitha Pramod. Thus, Role Models, which was made with a pretty good budget, has ended up as a box office failure.



Even though it made a decent opening at the box office, Role Models had faced a severe drop in the box office collections, post the first few days of its release. The negative reviews from the audiences and critics have severely affected the collections.



Sadly, the movie, which was said to be a complete entertainer, could only impress the comedy film lovers and Rafi fans. The outside Kerala and foreign box office collections of Role Models are expected to be revealed soon.