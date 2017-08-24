 »   »   » Sai Pallavi Says A Strict 'NO' To Kissing Scenes..Here Is Why!

Sai Pallavi might be just three films old, but with a minimal period of just over two years, this talented actress, who is an example of beauty with brains, has went on to establish a huge fan base of her own.

There is a reason to call her a 'beauty with brains' as Sai Pallavi is one such actress who stands firm on her decisions. The actress has affirmed even in the past, that she won't do glamorous roles on screen.

In a recent interview given to a popular daily, Sai Pallavi opened up on why she has said a 'No' to glamour roles and kissing scenes. She opened up that she won't do any such scenes as her parents won't like it.

Sai Pallavi added that she has followed her dreams with the permission of her parents and she won't do anything, which would hurt them.

Well, that is a laudable decision by this talented actress. Sai Pallavi has already proved that what matters the most to earn the love of the fans, is pure acting talent. Her superb success further underlines that fact.