 »   »   » Samyuktha Varma's Yoga Pictures Go Viral: Is A Comeback On Cards?

Samyuktha Varma is one of the very few actresses who made a mark on Malayalam movie industry within a short career span. Even though she has been staying away from Malayalam cinema for the past 15 years, Samyuktha Varma still remains as one of the most-loved actresses of the industry.
Even though the actress decided to bid goodbye to films post her marriage with actor Biju Menon, she was has been flooded with movie offers. Samyuktha Varma was the first choice for several popular films including Kadha Parayumbol and Salt Mango Tree. But the actress turned down all the offers, stating that she is not ready for a comeback.
Scroll down to see the latest yoga pictures of Samyuktha Varma, which have been taking social media by storm...
Yoga Practitioner
Samyuktha Varma has been practicing yoga for the past few years and is a quite an expert now. The actress feels that yoga is the way to maintain health and fitness.
Fitness Freak
According to Samyuktha, fitness is not all about weight loss but is more about maintaining the right health. The actress is also a pure vegetarian.
Happy Homemaker
Samyutha Varma is totally happy and satisfied in the role of a homemaker. The actress says that she is extremely busy to think about a career.
Dhaksh's Mother
Biju Menon and Samyuktha Varma are the proud parents of the 11-year-old Dhaksh Dharmik. The actress prefers being around her son all the time, and that is the main reason for her decision to stay away from film.
Comeback Plans
As per the latest reports, Samyuktha Varma has absolutely no plans to make a comeback to films, in the near future.